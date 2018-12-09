Nalanda varsity to come up near Chamarajanagar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The International Buddhist Monks Charitable Trust will set up Nalanda University near Yadabetta on the outskirts of Chamarajanagar. Speaking at a function to lay foundation stone for the varsity here on Saturday, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Ambedkar who made efforts to bring reforms in Hinduism, had converted to Buddhism later.

He said many religions, including Buddhism, took birth against inequality, injustice and social evils. Siddaramaiah said people should rise above all these evils and love people from all sections of society to respect Buddha and Ambedkar.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said Nalanda University in Chamarajanagar should spread the message of equality and self respect.

He called upon people to follow the footsteps of Ambedkar and thanked Siddaramaiah and MP R Druvanarayan for their efforts in establishing Nalanda University.

He announced Rs 50 lakh from Siddaratha Educational Institutions for the construction of a library. He also promised to look into the plea of opening a police training institute in Chamarajanagar.