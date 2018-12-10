Karnataka Assembly: Mega farmers’ rally on Day 1 to raise the heat at winter session

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Farmers’ distress, dissidence in Congress, the Rs 35,000 crore alleged mismatch in budgetary receipts and spending during the previous Siddaramaiah government and a host of issues related to the development of Northern Karnataka are set to raise the heat for coalition government at the winter session of the state legislature starting in Belagavi on Monday.

The inaugural day is set to see action outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, with the BJP planning to hold a mega farmers’ rally to corner the H D Kumaraswamy government on its alleged failure to address their plight. This massive showdown by BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa could impact proceedings inside both the Houses.

BJP leaders have given a call for the farmers and party activists from across the state to rally behind Yeddyurappa by participating in the ‘Belagavi Chalo’ campaign to wake the Kumaraswamy government up from slumber.

Sounding the bugle, Yeddyurappa said in Belagavi that Kumaraswamy not only humiliated farmers by calling them goondas, but also spoke of BJP and media persons in bad light. “The CM has confined himself to only four districts surrounding his hometown and neglected all other parts of the state. At least one lakh people will gather for BJP’s event on Monday to appeal to Kumaraswamy to give up the seat of power,’’ he added.

10 Congress rebels may give session a miss

The dissidence within its ranks has added to the woes of Congress as a group of 10 disgruntled legislators from Congress headed by Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, are likely to remain absent during the winter session according to sources close to the Jarkiholis.

Most of these legislators hail from Ballari, Raichur and Koppal areas, including those from ST community to which the Jarkiholis belong. “For the last few weeks, the Jarkiholi group has been in touch with BJP. It might take a final call on whether to switch parties or not only after the expansion of the state cabinet expected to be held after the winter session,’’ sources added.

The possible absence of Congress’ disgruntled lot will certainly put Kumaraswamy in an awkward position as he is under intense pressure from leaders and people of both North Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka to hold the session effectively, focusing on some of the burning issues related to these regions.

Several legislators from Hyderabad-Karnatataka have already decided to grill the ministers on many of the major projects which have been put on the backburner by the government while the BJP legislators from Mumbai-Karnataka region want to question the government on the delay in the implementation of Mahadayi project.

Several major issues pertaining to North Karnataka include Upper Krishna Project under which many irrigation projects still remain on paper for paucity of funds.

HDK expert in staging publicity stunts: BSY

Belagavi: Former CM B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that instead of resolving the farmers, problems in the state, Kumaraswamy resorted to performing publicity stunts by being present in the activities taken up for paddy harvest in Mandya. He was speaking to reporters in Belagavi. He added, “Kumaraswamy had promised of waiving off all loans of farmers within 24 hours of assuming office, but it still remains a distant dream for farmers. The Chief Minister has confined himself only to four districts in south Karnataka.”