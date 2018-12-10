Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga has no place for smart city command centre

Published: 10th December 2018 07:50 AM

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The establishment of an Integrated City Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which will be a centralised monitoring station for all the utilities that serve the people of Shivamogga city, under the smart city mission, will take some more time as Shivamogga Smart City Ltd (SSCL) is yet to get space for the facility. The SSCL has special purpose vehicles (SPV) that will implement the smart city mission in the city.

SSCL managing director and Shivamogga City Corporation Commissioner Charulata Somal told The New Indian Express that space is being identified and the process will be completed soon. However, highly placed sources in the SSCL said the SPV needs space for the centre on the ground floor of its office, which is next to the Shivappa Nayaka Market on Nehru Road.

“We are looking for space on the ground floor. However, space is for the office of Shivamogga Rural MLA Ashok Naik. We can accommodate the ICCC there if the MLA’s office is shifted to another location, preferably on the premises of Zilla Panchayat,” a senior official said. SSCL sources said the objectives of the ICCC is to ensure ease of mobility, reduce traffic congestion, keep the city clean and green among others.

Shivamogga

