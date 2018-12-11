BJP plan to put government on mat nixed after session adjourned

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: The abrupt adjournment of the proceedings on Day 1 of the winter session of the state legislature, put the brakes on BJP’s plans to nail the ruling coalition inside both the Houses, over the prevailing agriculture crisis in the state.However, BJP leaders headed by state chief B S Yeddyurappa, who held a massive rally in support of farmers outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, assured farmers that they would fight for their cause inside the Assembly when the session resumes tomorrow. “As an effective opposition, the BJP will launch its fight for farmers in distress and discuss issues related to the crippled agri sector,’’ said Yeddyurappa.

The session was supposed to discuss issues through Monday, after obituary references were made to departed personalities, but was adjourned until Tuesday on the suggestion of several legislators, as a mark of respect. Although most of the legislators were present when tributes were paid, senior ministers D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar were absent.

Results of the assembly elections held in five states, to be announced on Tuesday, are expected to have their impact on the session. Both the BJP and Congress are focused on the election outcome rather than working out strategies to make the session effective.

BSY attacks CM over farm crisis

Lashing out at the CM over the prevailing farm crisis in the state, Yeddyurappa told the farmers’ rally, organised at Alharwad Cross, near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, that the coalition government was playing with the lives of poor farmers by giving them hollow assurances. “The coalition government will collapse on its own. Congress leaders who are at loggerheads against each other will bring the government down,” he said. “The CM had assured farmers that he would write off loans within 24 hours of assuming charge as CM, he should now fulfil his promises,’’ BSY said.

‘want land papers in Marathi’

Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar raised the demand for providing government documents in Marathi to the people in her constituency. “People in my constituency are optimistic to learn and use Kannada. But many innocent people are getting cheated by land grabbers as land records and other government documents are in Kannada,” she said.

200 officials miss lunch

About 200 officials and staffers did not get lunch on the first day of the winter session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Monday. After the session was adjourned for the day, officials and staffers rushed to have lunch. But about 200 of them, who reached a bit late, did not get food as everything was finished by 2.30pm.