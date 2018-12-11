Home States Karnataka

Connection between Gauri Lankesh, MM Kalburgi murder cases: Karnataka Police to SC

The state police also told the apex court that it will file a charge sheet in the Kalburgi murder case in three months.

Published: 11th December 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka Police Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that there appears to be a connection between journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist MM Kalburgi murder cases.

A bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and Navin Sinha is hearing the matter related to the killing of the noted scholar and rationalist at Dharwad in 2015.

The top court on November 26 had pulled up the Karnataka government for "doing nothing and just fooling around" in the investigation and had indicated that it may transfer the case to Bombay High Court.

TAGS
Kalburgi murder chargesheet Kalburgi murder case Gauri Lankesh murder Gauri Lankesh Karnataka police Supreme court

