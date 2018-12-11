Home States Karnataka

Konkan Railways to run new year special trains

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Konkan Railway will be running winter/new year special trains on Konkan Railway route, between  Pune Jn./Mumbai CSMT/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Thivim/Karmali/Mangaluru Jn to clear extra rush of passengers during winter holidays in co-ordination with Central Railway. 

According to statement from railway, Train Number 01301 Pune Jn. - Mangaluru Jn. Weekly Special will leave from Pune Jn. at 6:45 pm on December 18, 25 and January 1 reaching Mangaluru Jn. at 12:30 noon on the next day. 

Train Number 01302 Mangaluru Jn. - Pune Jn Weekly Special will leave from Mangaluru Jn. at 3:45 pm on December 19, 26 and Janurary 2 reaching Pune Jn. at 1:10 pm on the next day. The train will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Kundapura, Udupi and Mulki stations. These trains will have a total of coaches with 2-tier AC- 1 coach, 3-tier AC-3 coaches, Sleeper-6 Coaches , General-4 Coaches and two SLR coaches. 

The other winter specials by Konkan Railway to be operated are: Train Number 02025/02026 Mumbai CSMT - Karmali - Mumbai CSMT Super Fast Special, Train Number 02027/02028 Mumbai CSMT - Karmali - Mumbai CSMT Special, Train Number 02029/02030 Mumbai CSMT - Karmali - Mumbai CSMT Special and others.

