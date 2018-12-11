PM Modi pats Kaiga staff for new world record

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated engineers and scientists of Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS), which has set a world record with one of its units operating uninterrupted for more than 941 days. The record was earlier held by Heysham Plant of United Kingdom, which had operated uninterruptedly for 940 days.

Modi tweeted, “Another world record by Indian scientists and engineers. The indigenously designed Kaiga-I nuclear power unit has run non-stop for over 940 days. This is a major feat. Congratulating the team”. “Congratulations to all those associated with India’s nuclear energy programme. Their untiring efforts have enhanced India’s progress. The nation is proud of them,” he tweeted again.

It was nothing less than festive mood at Kaiga Plant on Monday. The officials of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd said the Unit-1 of KAPS has made the country proud by registering 941 days of continuous operation on Monday and the unit has generated about 5 billion units of electricity so far.

“This landmark achievement has demonstrated that the nation’s capability in nuclear power generation technology of PHWR is fully matured. It is evidence for excellence in design, construction, safety, quality and operation and maintenance practices of NPCIL,” the officials said.

Kaiga Unit-1 has been operating non-stop from May 13, 2016, and on Monday, it surpassed all the world records and entered 941 days. The 220 MW capacity unit is an indigenously developed Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor run on domestic fuel (Uranium). It started operation in 2000.

Located 56 km from Karwar, the plant has four units. Each unit generates 220 MW power. The power generated is supplied to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Karnataka’s share is 33 per cent.

The unit got clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board till December 31. It will be shut down on December 30 for maintenance.