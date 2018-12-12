Home States Karnataka

Two Karnataka teachers suspended for being ‘anti-JD(S)’

One teacher has been suspended for allegedly using foul language against PWD Minister H D Revanna, who is also Hassan district minister, in a telephonic conversation with a colleague.

Published: 12th December 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Public Instructions has issued an order suspending two government school teachers working in Hassan district for allegedly being “anti-JD(S).”

One teacher has been suspended for allegedly using foul language against PWD Minister H D Revanna, who is also Hassan district minister, in a telephonic conversation with a colleague. As it is mentioned in the suspension order, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Hassan, has initiated action against the teacher after the audio clip of his telephonic conversation was circulated on social media.

“Following a complaint filed by a local JD (S) worker and prima facie it has been proved that it is his voice ... considering this — under the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Regulations, 1966 — this teacher is kept under suspension. Being a government employee ... the foul language used by this teacher has tarnished the image of the minister under the Representation of the People Act,” the suspension order reads.

In the second case, the Hassan DDPI has suspended another teacher for allegedly sharing video clips of the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigning for Congress candidate from Arakalagodu during the Assembly elections six months ago. 

The suspension copy issued on December 4 reads, “This teacher has allegedly shared video clippings of the then CM Siddaramaiah campaigning for Congress candidate A Manju on a department WhatsApp group. A complaint against this teacher was filed by JD(S) taluk president and prima facie it has been proved that this teacher forwarded the video clip...”

However, these teachers have approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal for which the hearing was conducted on Tuesday where a notice has been issued to the government advocate who is representing DDPI and Block Education officer of the taluks concerned.

Advocate K T Garadimani, who is handling the case for the teachers, said, “The local JD(S) workers are putting pressure on higher officials to act against government employees in Hassan. Initiating action six months after the incident is not acceptable ... also in the case of  teacher allegedly using foul language, the suspension order has been issued without conducting a proper inquiry.”

Deputy Director of Public Instruction

