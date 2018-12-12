Two Karnataka teachers suspended for being ‘anti-JD(S)’

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Public Instructions has issued an order suspending two government school teachers working in Hassan district for allegedly being “anti-JD(S).”

One teacher has been suspended for allegedly using foul language against PWD Minister H D Revanna, who is also Hassan district minister, in a telephonic conversation with a colleague. As it is mentioned in the suspension order, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Hassan, has initiated action against the teacher after the audio clip of his telephonic conversation was circulated on social media.

“Following a complaint filed by a local JD (S) worker and prima facie it has been proved that it is his voice ... considering this — under the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Regulations, 1966 — this teacher is kept under suspension. Being a government employee ... the foul language used by this teacher has tarnished the image of the minister under the Representation of the People Act,” the suspension order reads.

In the second case, the Hassan DDPI has suspended another teacher for allegedly sharing video clips of the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigning for Congress candidate from Arakalagodu during the Assembly elections six months ago.

The suspension copy issued on December 4 reads, “This teacher has allegedly shared video clippings of the then CM Siddaramaiah campaigning for Congress candidate A Manju on a department WhatsApp group. A complaint against this teacher was filed by JD(S) taluk president and prima facie it has been proved that this teacher forwarded the video clip...”

However, these teachers have approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal for which the hearing was conducted on Tuesday where a notice has been issued to the government advocate who is representing DDPI and Block Education officer of the taluks concerned.

Advocate K T Garadimani, who is handling the case for the teachers, said, “The local JD(S) workers are putting pressure on higher officials to act against government employees in Hassan. Initiating action six months after the incident is not acceptable ... also in the case of teacher allegedly using foul language, the suspension order has been issued without conducting a proper inquiry.”