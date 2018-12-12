Government’s delay may deprive 2 planned cluster varsities of UGC funds

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two government degree colleges in the state, identified to be lead colleges for two respective cluster universities, are facing the threat of losing University Grants Commission (UGC) grants given under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The reason is the delay by Governor Vajubhai Vala in giving assent to the Common Universities Act, in which the government has included cluster universities too.However, the Centre had approved the concept of cluster universities three years ago, soon after which UGC had given grants for two cluster universities to be established in Karnataka — one led by Maharani’s Arts, Commerce and Management College, and the other by Government Degree College, Mandya.

Now, the non-utilisation of the `27.4 crore released by UGC means the funds are likely to go back to the Commission.The proposal submitted by the state higher education department, identifying two government colleges as heads of two respective cluster universities, was approved by the Union Ministry of Human Resource (MHRD) in January 2016.

Interestingly, while the funds are not utilised, the tender for construction of the building has been called for, although no process has been started on the administration and academics front. “No guidelines have been issued by the government on formation of a cluster university. This shows a lack of interest by the authorities in upgrading the college as a cluster varsity,” said a senior professor of Maharani’s College.

Maharani’s Women’s College is one of the oldest institutions in the city, set up by the Mysuru Maharaja’s family in 1938.

Initially, Maharani’s College was a residential college, and an intermediate institute in the city. It was the only institution imparting education to women well after Independence. The college received great attention from Mysuru diwan Sir Mirza Ismail.Once it starts functioning as a cluster university, Maharani University will administer its niche institutions like colleges for arts, home science, management and commerce.

GUBERNATORIAL DELAY

The fate of these cluster universities lies in the hands of the governor. The government included even cluster universities under the Common Universities Act, which is before the governor for approval. “Recently, when state higher education minister GT Devegowda met him, the governor expressed his disappointment over curtailing the powers of the chancellor and governor in the Act,” said a Raj Bhavan source.

WHAT IS A CLUSTER UNIVERSITY?

Cluster university is a step ahead of autonomous institutions. Getting cluster university status provides complete freedom for the respective institutions under which a bunch of colleges function under a lead college. Giving cluster university status will decrease the burden on the conventional university, and a group of colleges come under a particular cluster university for both academic and administrative purposes.