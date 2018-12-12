Karnataka: BJP to focus on 2019 elections after election results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP has been left stunned with a need to rethink its strategies after the five state election results.The results have compelled it to stash away plans of toppling the JD(S)-Congress coalition government and channelise all its resources and efforts in strengthening the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Party insiders suggest the BJP intends to play the perfect opposition in Karnataka and work towards furthering the “Modi wave” — a factor that Congress and JD(S) have deemed ineffective given the BJP performance in recent elections across the country.

For BJP that came close to forming the government in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan results came as déjà vu with numbers swinging by every hour. “Local anti-incumbency dominated this election ... None of the states voted in favour of the coalition,” said Vivek Reddy, BJP spokesperson, asserting that the drubbing his party received was no indication of a Mahagathbandhan victory.

BJP leaders, who were hopeful of the coalition government collapsing ahead of the 2019 LS polls, are now skeptical about making any moves to facilitate this. “We cannot depend solely on the failure of the coalition government. Our focus needs to be on party building now. We will fight for the state in 2023 ... but for now, 2019 has to be the focus,” said a BJP office-bearer.

The party continues to believe that ‘Modi wave’ is its biggest trump card. “Modi wave has reduced the adverse impact and that is why we are seeing good numbers,” Reddy added.