Home States Karnataka

Resurgent Congress could boost coalition stability

The good show by the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is being seen as a possible trailer for the 2019 Lok Sabha mega battle.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers celebrate the party’s good show in the recent Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Tuesday| Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The good show by the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is being seen as a possible trailer for the 2019 Lok Sabha mega battle. The results are also expected to impact the stability of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.Congress leaders in the state see it as the beginning of a resurgence for the party in the country, which would automatically boost the morale of the rank and file in the state.

“The result could change equations within the coalition in Karnataka, as Congress could tun more assertive in dealing with JD(S), the minor partner which has been calling the shots so far. It will also strengthen the hands of the Congress high command and raise the stature of AICC President Rahul Gandhi. The defeat of the BJP will bring greater stability to the coalition government,” a senior Congress minister told TNIE.
“The defeat of the BJP will not only enhance the stability of the coalition government in the state, but also strengthen the bonding of anti-BJP parties in the country,” Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

“People of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have taught a lesson to Prime Minister Modi, who has been encouraging the politics of hatred. It is an indicator to the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said.

The victory will enable the Congress leadership to deal with disgruntled MLAs within its camp more confidently and decisively. The cabinet expansion could be a reality after the ongoing winter session of legislature.

With BJP suffering reverses and its leadership forced to introspect ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the threat of destabilisation from the saffron outfit is expected to subside, and dissidents too would be forced to mellow down, says political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp