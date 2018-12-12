Resurgent Congress could boost coalition stability

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The good show by the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is being seen as a possible trailer for the 2019 Lok Sabha mega battle. The results are also expected to impact the stability of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.Congress leaders in the state see it as the beginning of a resurgence for the party in the country, which would automatically boost the morale of the rank and file in the state.

“The result could change equations within the coalition in Karnataka, as Congress could tun more assertive in dealing with JD(S), the minor partner which has been calling the shots so far. It will also strengthen the hands of the Congress high command and raise the stature of AICC President Rahul Gandhi. The defeat of the BJP will bring greater stability to the coalition government,” a senior Congress minister told TNIE.

“The defeat of the BJP will not only enhance the stability of the coalition government in the state, but also strengthen the bonding of anti-BJP parties in the country,” Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

“People of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have taught a lesson to Prime Minister Modi, who has been encouraging the politics of hatred. It is an indicator to the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said.

The victory will enable the Congress leadership to deal with disgruntled MLAs within its camp more confidently and decisively. The cabinet expansion could be a reality after the ongoing winter session of legislature.

With BJP suffering reverses and its leadership forced to introspect ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the threat of destabilisation from the saffron outfit is expected to subside, and dissidents too would be forced to mellow down, says political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy.