Home States Karnataka

After Council snub, Siddaramaiah cuts short Malaysia trip

Elected as MLA from Badami, Siddaramaiah is expected to talk to legislators who are expressing disappointment.

Published: 13th December 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With his choice for the Legislative Council Chairman’s post being ignored by his own partymen and another MLC installed, Congress legislative party leader and coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah cut short his visit to Malaysia and returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

Siddarmaiah, who was scheduled to be in Malaysia for five days from Monday, returned three days earlier. Earlier in the day, Congress MLC Pratap Chandra Shetty was elected unopposed as Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Siddaramaiah’s staunch supporter and Congress MLC S R Patil was overlooked for the post to accommodate Shetty, who has the backing of the Congress old guard including G Parameshwara, M Veerappa Moily and Oscar Fernandes. While sources close to Siddaramaiah claim that Shetty’s candidature was run by the former chief minister, many leaders in the party believe that the last-minute choice stunned many, including Siddaramaiah himself.

‘Upper House is now like Karnataka Karavali Council’

Elected as MLA from Badami, Siddaramaiah is expected to talk to legislators who are expressing disappointment. While sources close to Siddaramaiah claim that his early return has nothing to do with the Council Chairman’s election, party insiders believe the urgency is a result of party leaders ‘colluding’ with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda to pick Shetty as their candidate.

The election of Shetty has come as a surprise to many within the Congress while legislators from North Karnataka have taken offence to the party sidelining S R Patil and JD(S)’ Basavaraj Horatti for the post. Legislators from North Karnataka have expressed disappointment over lack of representation for the region. “The Council is now like Karnataka Karavali Council. This is blatant injustice to North Karnataka that is already suffering due to lack of adequate representation,” said a Congress MLC.

S R Patil, Horatti upset

The swift move to elect Shetty has left 2 frontrunners for the post — Basavaraj Horatti of JD(S) and S R Patil of Congress — hugely disappointed

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddarmaiah Karnataka Assembly Malaysia trip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp