Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Gram Panchayats to face action for failing to hold kids’ meet

Some Gram Sabhas had held the meets where many issues related to child rights were discussed. 

Published: 13th December 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gram Panchayats which have failed to conduct Makkala Gram Sabha (children’s meet) during November will now face the music. The Department of Rural and Panchayat Raj has issued directions to all authorities concerned to take action against panchayats which have failed to conduct the meetings.

In Karnataka, there are 6,024 Gram Panchayats. In November, RDPR had issued a circular to officials of respective panchayats directing them to conduct Gram Sabhas for children on any one day of the month to discuss children’s issues.

Some Gram Sabhas had held the meets where many issues related to child rights were discussed.  Those GP’s have been told to resolve the issues raised within three months and submit the same to the RDPR head-office.  Also, some GPs did not bother to invite children but still conducted the meeting.  A senior RDPR official said in some places, a village festival or some other meeting was depicted as Makkala sabha which is also in violation of norms.   

RDPR Deputy Director Mubarak Ahmed has now directed to all the GPs, who did not conduct the children’s meeting, to conduct it within the next five days, failing which action will be taken. This holds good for those who did not properly organise the meet as well.

Gram Panchayats

