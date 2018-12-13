Karnataka SSLC timetable announced 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the final timetable for March/April 2019 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examinations.



As per time table released, the examination is scheduled to be held between March 21st 2019 and 4th April 2019. This final timetable has been released after considering objections from students.

Keeping the upcoming Loksabha elections in mind KSEEB has advanced the examinations schedule at least 15 days prior compared to previous years timetable. The Loksabha elections are expected to be held in the month of April/May which is the examinations season in state.



Final time table: