Karnataka: Monkey ‘mourns’ man’s death, ‘consoles’ his son

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: A grieving family in Nargund town had an unusual visitor even as they were preparing to conduct the last rites of the deceased person on Tuesday. A langur, which suddenly showed up at the house, was seen seemingly consoling the son of the deceased and was present till all the rituals were conducted.

Naganagouda Patil, an agriculturist, died after a cardiac arrest late on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, as family, friends and townsfolk started to assemble at the house, a langur entered the house, went towards the place where the mortal remains of Naganagouda were kept and sat there for a while, watching the proceedings, much to the surprise of many.

That was not all. The langur later hopped on to the shoulder of Marigouda, son the deceased Naganagouda, and appeared to be ‘saying’ something into his ear and ‘consoling’ him. The primate was present for more than three hours as the family members went about the rituals. Even as family and friends were informing their near and dear ones about the death of Naganagouda and the number of mourners started the increase, the langur disappeared.

The locals say they have not seen a langur anywhere in the area. They said they were astonished how the monkey picked Marigouda alone and seemed to be consoling him. A local, Prabhu Mallanagoudar, said, “We were surprised to see the monkey arriving at the house. Some people said it was a divine act. But surprised us more was that sat quietly for hours and didn’t harm anybody”.