Rs 1,000 crore more for Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development Board

CM H D Kumaraswamy held a meeting with legislators from the region and top officials at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here and took this decision.

13th December 2018

CM H D Kumaraswamy at the VTU guest house on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: On drawing flak for slashing annual grants to the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development Board (HKRDB), the state government, in a damage control measure, has granted an additional  Rs 1,000 crore to the board.

Beset with financial problems in the wake of the announcement of  mega loan waiver of Rs 44,000 crore for farmers, the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government had allocated an annual grant of Rs 1,000 crore  in this year’s budget instead of Rs 1,500 crore granted by the previous government.

Since 2013-14 when the HKRDB came into existence, it had sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore per year. However, following pressure from the leaders from the region, the then Siddaramaiah government enhanced the grants to Rs 1,500 crore annually from 2017-18. In all, the Board has to get around Rs 2,400 crore from the state government since 2013-14.

Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development Board

