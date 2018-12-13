Home States Karnataka

Karnataka woman hangs kids over ‘illicit relationship’

A 25-year old woman allegedly hanged her two children to death at their home at Ayodhya Nagar in the city on Tuesday.

The children allegedly killed by their mother | Express

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 25-year old woman allegedly hanged her two children to death at their home at Ayodhya Nagar in the city on Tuesday. While poverty and family issues were suspected to be reasons for Chaitra Parashuram Hulakoti’s extreme act, the police said on Wednesday that the preliminary investigation pointed to the woman’s extramarital relationship.

Citing her confession, the police said Chaitra hanged her six-year-old son Rohit and four-year-old daughter Rohini on Tuesday evening when her husband and mother-in-law were out at for work. Having kept the bodies in a sleeping position, she is said to have told her mother that her children did not wake up from sleep “as they might have consumed poisonous seeds”.

As the news of the death spread, neighbours rushed them to the KIMS Hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead. The police who visited the house questioned the woman. A police officer said Chaitra confessed to killing her son and daughter “because of poverty”. She also claimed that her husband would harass her mentally and physically.

However, police sources said the woman had an extramarital affair and she and her lover together might have killed the children. There were injury marks on their bodies indicating they were beaten up. There were also blood stains on their clothes, they said. But, the woman did not admit to illicit relationship, the sources added.

