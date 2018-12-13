Yeddyurappa's son Raghavendra takes oath as Lok Sabha member
Raghavendra had recently won the Shimioga Lok Sabha bypoll, which was necessitated following the resignation of Yeddyurappa who contested the assembly polls in Karnataka.
NEW DELHI: B Y Raghavendra, son of BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa, Thursday took oath as member of the Lok Sabha.
