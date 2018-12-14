Central Food Technological Research Institute's latest offering — coffee in 30 seconds

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Here’s some good news for all you coffee lovers. The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has come up with the latest technology using which you can prepare the beverage in 30 seconds.

The premier institute has developed ‘Coffee Cubes’, which instantly gets dissolved after being mixed with either milk or water (cold or hot). It is one among the several products that are on display at the stall set up as part of the ‘Food Tech Expo’ at the Eighth International Food Convention 2018 at the same campus on Thursday.

“It involves preparation of instant soluble diet coffee cubes. It captures the taste and aroma of coffee along with health benefits of green coffee extract,” Dr Pushpa Murthy, senior scientist, CFTRI.