Karnataka Assembly: Drought rocks session, Opposition walks out

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Severe drought, that rocked more than 100 assembly segments in the state has been the hot topic in both the Houses in the state legislature for the last two days that even forced members of the opposition headed by B S Yeddyurappa stage a walk-out on Thursday. Upset over the absence of most of the ministers when the long-stretched discussion on drought was on, BJP legislators lashed out at the government for its callousness and walked out of the assembly in protest.

Pandemonium prevailed soon after an incomplete debate on drought resumed on Thursday afternoon as BJP MLA P Rajeev was highlighting the terrible plight of people and farmers in many of drought-ravaged areas in the state. Interrupting Rajeev mid-way, MLA Aravind Limbavali questioned Speaker Ramesh Kumar on what was the point in having a discussion on a serious issue like drought without any ministers in the assembly hall. Hardly any Congress ministers and MLAs were present when the discussion was picking up momentum.

Opposition leader Yeddyurappa called the low turnout of MLAs and absence of ministers as unfortunate while giving a call to his legislators for a walk-out. Earlier, Rajeev highlighted the impact of worsening drought in North Karnataka stating that many of those affected in rural areas were migrating to other areas in search of jobs unable cope with the situation. He said besides scarcity of fodder, many villages also faced acute water crisis owing to the drought.

He called the government totally irresponsible and dead while accusing it of failing to initiate flood-relief measures.After the BJP legislators walkout at 1.30 pm, the Speaker was unwilling to make way for discussion on drought when the assembly resumed at 4 pm. However, Yeddyurappa insisted him to help resume discussion on drought as many BJP legislators were keen to highlight the plight of people in their areas due to the drought. Legislators from both sides spoke on problems faced in their constituencies due to the drought till the assembly was called off for the day at 6 pm.