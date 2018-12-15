Lovers plotted murder of kids weeks ago

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The ongoing investigation into the double murder where a 25-year-old woman is accused of killing her two children has revealed that she and her paramour had planned to kill the kids two weeks before the crime took place.

However, they gave up the plan at the last moment as Veeresh Gagavati, the second accused in the case, could not gather courage to kill the children.

The two kids — Rohit and Rohini — were allegedly murdered by their mother Chaitra Hulkoti at their home in Ayodhya Nagar on December 11 afternoon. Chaitra told her neighbours that the children did not wake up from sleep as they may have consumed some poisonous seeds.

“Both the accused wanted to murder the kids on the same day. But Veeresh went away without committing the crime and started forcing Chaitra to murder them. He also gave her the idea of using dupatta for strangulating them and also gave her the idea peddling the poison seeds theory,” said a police officer.