Low-key Hampi Utsav to be held in January

The event, according to sources, will focus more on local artistes this year.

Published: 15th December 2018 09:33 AM

File picture of Hampi temple

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: Putting an end to the suspense over Hampi Utsav, Deputy Commissioner Ram Prasath Manohar on Friday said that the cultural extravaganza this time will be a low-key affair and will be held in the second week of January.

Addressing reporters here, the DC said that the event this time will be just for two days instead of the usual three and the district administration has sent a proposal to the government to have the utsav on January 12 and 13.  The DC, however, said that the government will take a call on the dates.  “The district in-charge minister will announce the dates of the utsav. We were told to submit a proposal and the same has been submitted,” he said. The  administration, in the proposal, has sent an estimated expenditure of `8.5 crore. The proposal was sent on December 5.

There will be just four stages, on each at Virupaksha temple premises, Ediru Basavanna temple, Kadalekalu Ganesha and Sasivekalu. The event, according to sources, will focus more on local artistes this year. Several events like sound and light show and stages like the one at M P Prakashnagar will not be there this time.

