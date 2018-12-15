Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Quality of bicycles given to school kids satisfactory, reveals report

Following directions from the CM, the department had stopped the supply of cycles for the current academic year temporarily, and decided to wait for the quality report.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bicycles supplied by the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education under the free bicycle scheme have proved to be of good quality, as per the preliminary report submitted by the Research and Development Centre for Bicycle and Sewing Machines, Ludhiana.

Following directions from the CM, the department had stopped the supply of cycles for the current academic year temporarily and decided to wait for the quality report. The CM had taken the decision considering complaints raised by some elected representatives about the quality of bicycles in the review meeting, and had asked the department to conduct an inquiry and stop the supply for the time being.
However, now that the preliminary report is before the department, it has decided to wait for the final report, which includes a crash test report.

The report says, “The bicycles inspected by us at the supplier end (onsite) are satisfactory, and also destructive tests conducted for the selected bicycles is satisfactory as per standards. We will send the test reports as well as destructive crash reports shortly.” A senior official of the department said, “This is the preliminary report, which was done during manufacturing, and we cannot consider it as the final report, as we are yet to get the crash test report.”Since 2006, the department has been supplying free bicycles to Class 8 students of government and aided schools.

Inspection at three levels

Normally, before the bicycles reach schools, the department conducts three levels of tests to ensure quality.  First, during the time of production, where one among 100 samples will be checked. The second is a crash test, where one bicycle will be chosen among 2,500. The third level of quality testing is after delivery, where 40 samples from all divisions are checked randomly.  As per data, 90 per cent of the bicycle distribution has been completed in the state. Of the 5.4 lakh bicycle orders, distribution of 4.11 lakh bicycles has been complete. The rest will be done after the final quality test report is received.

