Harassed by schoolmates, boy kills self

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 14-year-old Class 9 student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Boknur village of Belagavi taluk on Thursday.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the pocket of the deceased — Arman Gulamarsul Sanadi — in which he has cited harassment by seven of his schoolmates as the reason for him to end his life. Police said a group of boys from his school were harassing him for money. Arman was said to be depressed over this.