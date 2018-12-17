Home States Karnataka

Cop ‘manhandled’ in Karnataka after woman claims he asked for sexual favours

A police inspector attached to Byadgi police station in Karnataka was dragged, abused and manhandled by a group of women on Sunday. The incident occurred near Taluk Panchayat office in Byadgi.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka police

Women tug at the uniform of a police inspector after he was accused of seeking sexual favours from a woman in Byadgi on Sunday

By Express News Service

HAVERI: A police inspector attached to the Byadgi police station in Karnataka was dragged, abused and manhandled by a group of women on Sunday. The incident occurred near the Taluk Panchayat office in Byadgi.

It is said a woman from Byadgi had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against her relative a fortnight ago. The woman had told inspector Chidananda that she was being beaten up and the police must lodge a case against her relative.

The victim charged the inspector with asking sexual favours from her. She alleged he tried to lure her by showing money. When she protested, he threatened her stating that he would lodge a counter complaint.

On Sunday, the victim along with a group of villagers came to Byadgi to lodge a complaint against the officer. When the group met the inspector, some of them started abusing the officer. Some of the women pulled at the uniform of the officer and abused him.

Villagers were enraged when the officer's jeep driver tried to move the vehicle even when a few villagers were sleeping on the road blocking the way of the jeep. Later, DSP L Kumarappa rushed to Byadgi and pacified the protesters. 

Additional SP GA Jagadish said two cases have been registered, one by the woman and another by the officer. 

“The woman has registered the case at Mahila police station Haveri and at Byadgi, Chidananda has registered a case. A team of senior officials will investigate the matter,” he said.

TAGS
Byadgi police station Karnataka cop Sexual abuse Additional SP GA Jagadish

