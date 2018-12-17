Drought-hit taluk list in Karnataka to have 28 more, says state government 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will soon announce 28 more taluks as drought-hit, adding to the existing 86. In its latest assessment of the drought situation across the state, the Revenue Ministry is said to have identified 28 more taluks that are in distress.

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande is expected to announce 28 more taluks as drought-hit during his response to a question on the drought situation in the state legislative session currently underway in Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha.

The names of the taluks will be submitted to a cabinet subcommittee before being declared drought-hit. The state has so far released Rs 43 crore for providing drinking water and Rs 15 crore to the Animal Husbandry Department to provide fodder to cattle in the 86 drought-hit taluks.