Former journalist held in plot to defame Karnataka cops in Ambidant case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A former journalist has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on charges of tarnishing its image in connection with the Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd cheating case.

The accused has been identified as M K Ashoka. On December 12, a press conference was held by some investors at Bengaluru Press Club.

Two individuals, Zaid Khan and Sirajuddin, addressed the press meet and had made serious allegations against the CCB. They had alleged that the CCB was protecting the main accused Syed Farid Ahmed, proprietor of Ambidant, and that he had got bail in just two days. They had further alleged that CCB officers had links with people associated with the underworld.

The CCB officials took the allegations seriously and its inspector Manjunath B filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police the next day. The police had named Vijay Tata, who is also an accused in the cheating case involving Ambidant, Zaid Khan and Sirajuddin as the accused and had booked them for criminal conspiracy and deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

The complainant had alleged that the individuals had made baseless allegations to tarnish the image of the CCB and its officers and the allegations had hurt the morale and sentiments of the CCB staff.

After the complaint was registered, the CCB police raided the houses of Zaid Khan and Sirajuddin and arrested them.

“They have admitted that the ‘conspiracy’ to hold a press conference to defame CCB was hatched at Vijay Tata’s office. They also revealed that former journalist Ashoka had drafted the press release and had also given them the points that had to be spoken at the press meet. Based on their statement, Ashoka was also arrested,” a senior official in the CCB said.