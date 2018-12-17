Home States Karnataka

Karnataka leaders, including CM Kumaraswamy off to Rajasthan, MP for oath-taking ceremonies of Congress CM-designates

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will take part in the swearing-in ceremony of two Congress Chief Ministers in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Published: 17th December 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will take part in the swearing-in ceremony of two Congress Chief Ministers in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Kumaraswamy, whose oath-taking ceremony in May became a platform for all non-BJP leaders to come together, will take part in a similar event when Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot assume charge in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to be present.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy CM G Parameshwara are also likely to attend these events. Consequently, Monday’s session in Suvarna Soudha is expected to be a low-key affair.

Kumaraswamy is looking to return the gesture of all non-BJP leaders by taking part in the event and asserting the strength of a ‘united opposition’.

After the drubbing the BJP received in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, Monday’s event is aimed at sending a strong message to the saffron party that a united opposition cannot be taken lightly in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

None of the leaders from Karnataka’s coalition government, however, visited Chennai on Sunday where the statue of late DMK patriarch M K Karunanidhi was unveiled and where opposition stalwarts like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan and N Chandrababu Naidu attended the event.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp