Karnataka leaders, including CM Kumaraswamy off to Rajasthan, MP for oath-taking ceremonies of Congress CM-designates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will take part in the swearing-in ceremony of two Congress Chief Ministers in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Kumaraswamy, whose oath-taking ceremony in May became a platform for all non-BJP leaders to come together, will take part in a similar event when Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot assume charge in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to be present.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy CM G Parameshwara are also likely to attend these events. Consequently, Monday’s session in Suvarna Soudha is expected to be a low-key affair.

Kumaraswamy is looking to return the gesture of all non-BJP leaders by taking part in the event and asserting the strength of a ‘united opposition’.

After the drubbing the BJP received in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, Monday’s event is aimed at sending a strong message to the saffron party that a united opposition cannot be taken lightly in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

None of the leaders from Karnataka’s coalition government, however, visited Chennai on Sunday where the statue of late DMK patriarch M K Karunanidhi was unveiled and where opposition stalwarts like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan and N Chandrababu Naidu attended the event.