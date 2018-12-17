President Kovind, PM Modi wish Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy on his birthday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wishes poured in from various quarters for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who turned 59 on Sunday. While President Ramnath Kovind wished him over a phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes.

Many state Congress leaders, including KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, also tweeted their wishes to the CM, who chose to keep his birthday a quiet affair. Kumaraswamy had appealed to his fans and followers not to erect banners or flexes, and show concern for the environment instead.

As Kumaraswamy was not at his JP Nagar residence on Sunday, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that fans and followers can meet him after the legislative session in Belagavi concludes this week.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre as well as former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda wished Kumaraswamy on Twitter, but Siddaramaiah’s and D K Shivakumar’s handles were conspicuously silent.