Karnataka: BJP takes a jibe at empty treasury benches

The opposition, headed by B S Yeddyurappa, had staged a walkout a few days ago taking exception to absence of ministers while the severity of drought in the state was being discussed.

Published: 18th December 2018

Assembly Hall of Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha wore a deserted look on Monday | express

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday responded to several important questions raised during the question hour, but in the absence of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and several other senior members of the cabinet. An almost empty ruling party section was witnessed in Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha on Monday. In contrast, the attendance of MLAs in the opposition BJP’s section was better.

The winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi has essentially become a paid tour for legislators and ministers, according to a BJP legislator. Just about 50 per cent of legislators in the state assembly were present for the proceedings on Monday. Ministers have barely been attending the sessions in both houses, affecting discussions pertaining to several major issues. The trend of absent ministers asking cabinet colleagues to respond on their behalf has taken prominence of late.

“The session is being organised in Belagavi merely as a formality by the government every year. Barely 50 per cent of MLAs were present on Monday for the entire session. How can one expect the session to be effective with such a small assembly. This is like a fun trip for MLAs and nothing else,” said BJP MLA Abhay Patil.

Several major subjects pertaining to different parts of the state mainly North Karnataka are being discussed, but to no avail. Abhay Patil added that hardly any ministers were present when discussion on a serious topic like drought was being held in the house. The opposition, headed by B S Yeddyurappa, had staged a walkout a few days ago taking exception to absence of ministers while the severity of drought in the state was being discussed.

The council and assembly wore a deserted look on Monday with several senior leaders including Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy leaving for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Congress CMs. Sources say more leaders are expected to remain absent for next four days. Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundurao and Eshwar Khandre, is expected to leave for New Delhi ahead of the cabinet expansion on December 22.

