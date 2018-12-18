Now, priests of Nanjangud temple stage protest

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Priests and employees of the Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy temple at Nanjangud in the district staged a day-long protest outside the temple on Monday in support of their various demands.

While the doors of both the main and other temples in the complex were kept open, the devotees had to worship on their own, with the priests staying away from their duty as part of the protest.

Srikanta, president of Nanjangud Temples Employees Association, said, “Though there is a rule to meet salary expenditure up to 35 per cent of the total revenue generated at the temples, the government is still bearing the expenditure under the same head up to 17 per cent.

It should be increased at least up to 30 per cent and medical facilities should be extended to the employees, followed by hike in salary of some of the employees who are still working for a measly pay of Rs 4,000 to `10,000 per month. They should be provided retirement benefits up to Rs 5 lakh.”