One dead, 12 injured during bull-taming event in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A man was killed and 12 others were reportedly injured when the roof of an under-construction house caved in at Kuppagdde village in Sorab taluk in Shivamogga district on Monday.

The incident occurred when they were watching a bull-taming event (Hori Habba) organised at the village by standing on top of the house.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Gadigeppa (65), a resident of Neralige village. At least 5,000 people had gathered at the village to watch the event.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare told The New Indian Express that permission was given to conduct the event but catching the bull was not permitted.

“The tragedy occurred when a group stood on the roof of the house to watch the bulls run,” he said.

Anavatti police said that Gadigeppa died at Taluk Hospital in Shikarpura. Of the injured, the condition of three is said to be serious.

The injured have been taken to hospitals in Shikaripura and Shivamogga. The under-construction belonged to one Khusrusab. Some people standing under the house have also sustained injuries. The deceased is suspected to have been standing under the house.

However, the police are investigating the incident. Anavatti police have registered a case in this regard.

It may be recalled that the district administration had banned the catching of bulls while they are being tamed at these events.