‘Will effectively execute Ganga Kalyan Yojana’

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Commotion prevailed in the Upper House over alleged lapses in the implementation of Ganga Kalyan Yojana in different parts of the state as members of the opposition BJP staged a dharna in the well demanding the setting up of a Joint Legislature Committee to investigate into the matter.

Chairman K Pratapchandra Shetty adjourned the Council for half-an-hour as the opposition continued a noisy dharna objecting to “inadequate” measures the government took up to investigate the lapses.

When the session resumed, the opposition continued with their demand. In response to Kharge’s appeal to grant 30 minutes for discussion, the chairman decided to allot time for it. Later, the opposition withdrew the dharna.

Earlier, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge said,“An investigation into the lapses in the yojana is being conducted by a committee headed by the department’s senior advisor, who is also a retired additional chief secretary.”