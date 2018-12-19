Five orphaned in temple tragedy to be adopted

By Express News Service

BALLARI/ MANGALURU: Even as shock and grief continues to grip the families of the 15 deceased devotees, who died after consuming poisoned prasadam at the Kicchuguttu Maramma Temple at Sulavade in Chamarajanagar district, a glimmer of hope has emerged for five youngsters orphaned in the tragedy. Mohan Alva, the chairman of Alvas Education Foundation, has decided to support three students as part of his ‘adoption scheme’ at the institute, while Sandur-based Srishaileshwara Vidya Kendra (SVK) has come forward to adopt two children.

Kicchuguttu Maramma Temple

The three youngsters to be supported by the Alvas Education Foundation at Moodbidri are siblings Ranibai, a BSc student; Priyabai, a BSc Nursing student; and Rajesh Naik, PUC science student, who belong to the Banjara tribe. Their parents, Krishna Naik and Mailibai, were among the people who died after eating the prasadam served at the temple last week. Dr Alva told TNIE that they will be given hostel accommodation and the college will provide them education up to post graduation level for free, and also help them get a job.

The siblings have agreed, and will join the institute in the next two weeks, he added.The two children to be adopted by SVK will be provided free hostel accommodation and education till they complete their degree course, the organisation’s secretary, Chidambara Nanavate, told Express. However, the school authorities said that the institute will take on board only male children as they do not have a girls’ hostel.

Death toll goes up to 15

Mysuru: The number of people who have died after eating prasadam allegedly mixed with pesticide at Kicchuguttu Maramma temple at Suluvadi in Chamarajanagar district has gone up to 15. Dundamma, a 50-year-old woman, who was battling for life, breathed her last on Tuesday. The condition of three people admitted at different hospitals in the city is still critical, while 17 are on life support. Six to seven people have showed signs of recovery and will be discharged soon.

Seer, trustees quizzed

Mysuru: Ramapura police quizzed the junior seer of Salur Mutt at MM Hills on Tuesday in the temple tragedy case. Two more people, including a woman, have been taken into custody by the police too. With this, the total number of suspects in police custody has gone up to 10. A source said, “The junior seer, who is also the president of the trust, was questioned along with other members of the trust at Kollegal. However, the seer is not kept under detention. The seer developed uneasiness after being quizzed and had been admitted to a hospital and discharged later.