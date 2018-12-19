55-year-old woman killed by stray horses

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 55-year-old woman died on the spot after five stray horses attacked her at Gayatripuram here on Tuesday. The deceased is Parvathamma, a vegetable vendor and resident of Ganesh Nagar.

According to eyewitnesses, Parvathamma was walking in Achari Colony, Gayatripuram, when a horse bit her. Petrified, she moved aside only to be kicked by another horse with its hind legs. As Parvathamma started to run screaming for help, the horses got provoked and attacked her again and flung her for some distance. Parvathamma, who was injured in the abdomen, collapsed on the ground. While no external injuries were found on the body, blood was oozing out from her nostrils, they said. However, efforts made by locals to revive her proved futile.

It is believed that the horses belong to tongawallahs, who may have let them off for grazing during free time. Attempts were made by the locals to shift the horses. With great difficulty, one horse was mounted on to a goods autorickshaw and shifted elsewhere while the other four were secured at a vacant site.

The relatives of the victim did not lodge any complaint with the police. They performed her last rites later.

A police officer confirmed that no complaint has been received in this regard. Had they formally lodged a complaint and followed the procedures, there were chances of getting compensation within the ambit of law, the officer added.