Class 7 girl dies as bathroom walls come crashing down in Karnataka school

Investigations have revealed that the building was constructed adjacent to a stormwater drain. All four bathrooms which were built on the drain collapsed at the same time. 

Published: 19th December 2018 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue officials clearing the debris at I Mulbagal Desai Residential School (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULBAGAL (KOLAR): A Class 7 girl died when the bathroom walls of a residential school here collapsed on Wednesday. The incident took place at 10am when the 13-year-old went to use the washroom.

The deceased was identified as Joshna, a Class 7 residential student of the Morarji Desai Residential School. According to sources, the school had a total of eight bathrooms, four each for girls and boys. The four bathrooms for girls which were built on a stormwater drain collapsed at the same time. 

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the private building was constructed adjacent to a stormwater drain. The walls of the bathrooms collapsed reportedly because of the faulty building plan, said Kolar Superintendent of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat, adding that a detailed enquiry will be conducted soon.

According to the principal Bharathi, there are 162 students staying at the residential school. The school was earlier functioning from a private campus at Devaraya Samudra in Mulbagal, but was shifted near Nethaji Nagar and has a total of ten rooms on two floors.

Sources said that the building belongs to Irshad who rented it out to the school after getting it verified from PWD officials recently. The school started functioning from this building from July 7 this year. 

Following the incident, fire personnel and police along with locals rushed to the spot and cleared the debris.

Karnataka Kolar stormwater drain Mulbagal

