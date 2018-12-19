Congress legislators make dissent known loud and clear, skip meet

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Congress party has been insisting that there is no longer any dissent within the party, the absence of legislators at the Congress Legislative Party meeting held on Tuesday suggests otherwise. A host of legislators, especially cabinet berth aspirants, gave the meeting, called by Siddaramaiah, a miss, sending out a clear message that all is not well in the party.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, senior leaders of the Congress were emphatic that the cabinet will not be expanded as declared by KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on December 22.The first CLP meet of this session demolished the Congress’ “all is well” chant with legislators such as M B Patil, Roshan Baig, Ramalinga Reddy, K Sudhakar Reddy, B Nagendra, R V Deshpande and C Puttarangashetty giving the meeting a miss. Even Ramesh Jarkiholi, the minister in charge of Belagavi district, where the session is being held, gave the CLP meet a miss and not without reason. The delay in cabinet expansion, non-inclusion of seniors in the cabinet and alleged ill-treatment of Congress legislators at the hands of JD(S) ministers have been cited as reasons for the absence of Congressmen.

“I am disappointed. I didn’t feel like attending the meeting because of the way Congress has treated me,” a senior Congress MLA said. Former ministers such as Ramalinga Reddy, Roshan Baig and M B Patil have been fuming over not being considered for cabinet berths in the JD(S)-Congress government. Despite coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao reiterating that the cabinet expansion will take place on December 22, aspirants are sure that there will be further delay.

“I am confident that the cabinet expansion will not happen. H D Revanna and H D Deve Gowda will not let anything happen in ‘shoonya masa’ (considered inauspicious),” a former minister and senior Congress leader said. Other aspirants believe that the Congress has no intention of expanding the cabinet anticipating dissent and would rather use JD(S) as an excuse.

Drought: Opposition targets government

Belagavi: The coalition government on Tuesday came under fire from the opposition for “failing” to tackle drought which has gripped several parts of the state. Deputy Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Y N Narayanswamy said, “Unable to cope with drought, people of many areas are migrating to Goa, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in search of labour. Four people of a single family had committed suicide in Pandavapura taluk where Chief Minster H D Kumaraswamy had gone to harvest paddy.

‘Make plans for Old Mysore region’

Bengaluru: Congress leaders, who had unsuccessfully contested the recent assembly elections in the State, have urged the high command to take measures to save the party in the Old Mysore region. According to them, the Congress’ alliance with the regional party is not helping it, as the BJP is making inroads into the region, while the JD (S) will attempt to strengthen its base. “We have decided to meet senior leaders requesting them to take steps to save the party,” said a Congress leader, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Legislators who skipped CLP meet

Ramesh Jarkiholi

M B Patil

Ramalinga Reddy

Roshan Baig

B Nagendra

K Sudhakar

R V Deshpande

C Puttarangashetty