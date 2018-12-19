Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC orders notice to state on petition challenging RTI rules

Hearing the petition filed by city-based advocate M Veerabhadraiah, Justice B Veerappa issued notices to them.

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government, deputy registrar and state public information officer of the High Court regarding a petition challenging the validity of Rule 14 of the Karnataka Right to Information Rule 2005, which restricts information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to be within 150 words.

Hearing the petition filed by city-based advocate M Veerabhadraiah, Justice B Veerappa issued notices to them.According to the petition, Veerabhadraiah had sought information from the HC with regard to a notification issued, designating 18 advocates as senior advocates.

