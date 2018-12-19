Smuggling of Red Sand Boa continues unabated in Karnataka

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Regular seizures of Red Sand Boas from wildlife smugglers in Madhugiri, Tarikere, Kadur and other areas indicate that trading of this species is rampant in Karnataka. On a tip-off, the CID Forest Cell has apprehended six people for smuggling two snakes in two separate cases from Madhugiri in Tumakuru forest division.

After the rescue, the snakes were handed over to the local forest officials for further action.Further, the Tarikere forest range staff also caught smugglers trading in this species. Manjunath and Annappa of Hirenallur village, Kadur taluk, were arrested and a case was registered under the Wildlife Act. In the last six months, Kadur range officials have caught two persons involved in sand boa smuggling.

With a great demand in global markets, this species is traded at huge prices for its medicinal properties and the belief that it brings good luck. They are trafficked to Southeast Asia for prices ranging from a few lakhs to crores per snake in the international market.

Activist G Veeresh says, “Agents and buyers encourage farmers and the Hakki-Pikki tribals to trap these snakes. While Rs1 lakh is fixed for every catch, they are paid only Rs 10-20,000 per snake after legal action is cited against them. A few leather and clothing industries also use snake skin to prepare bags and belts.”

Sumanth Bindumadhav, Wildlife Campaign Manager, Humane Society International, India, who assisted the rescue team in Madhugiri, adds, “There is tremendous cruelty involved in the trading of these snakes, right from capture to sale to their eventual death at the hands of traders or buyers.”