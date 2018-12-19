Home States Karnataka

Smuggling of Red Sand Boa continues unabated in Karnataka

Regular seizures of Red Sand Boas from wildlife smugglers in Madhugiri, Tarikere, Kadur and other areas indicate that trading of this species is rampant in Karnataka.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested persons with a Red Sand Boa

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Regular seizures of Red Sand Boas from wildlife smugglers in Madhugiri, Tarikere, Kadur and other areas indicate that trading of this species is rampant in Karnataka. On a tip-off, the CID Forest Cell has apprehended six people for smuggling two snakes in two separate cases from Madhugiri in Tumakuru forest division.

After the rescue, the snakes were handed over to the local forest officials for further action.Further, the Tarikere forest range staff also caught smugglers trading in this species. Manjunath and Annappa of Hirenallur village, Kadur taluk, were arrested and a case was registered under the Wildlife Act. In the last six months, Kadur range officials have caught two persons involved in sand boa smuggling.

With a great demand in global markets, this species is traded at huge prices for its medicinal properties and the belief that it brings good luck. They are trafficked to Southeast Asia for prices ranging from a few lakhs to crores per snake in the international market.

Activist G Veeresh says, “Agents and buyers encourage farmers and the Hakki-Pikki tribals to trap these snakes. While Rs1 lakh is fixed for every catch, they are paid only Rs 10-20,000 per snake after legal action is cited against them. A few leather and clothing industries also use snake skin to prepare bags and belts.”

Sumanth Bindumadhav, Wildlife Campaign Manager, Humane Society International, India, who assisted the rescue team in Madhugiri, adds, “There is tremendous cruelty involved in the trading of these snakes, right from capture to sale to their eventual death at the hands of traders or buyers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Red Sand Boas Madhugiri Smuggling Karnataka Karnataka Forest Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp