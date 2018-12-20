Karnataka forest department says 10-km Eco-Sensitive Zone not feasible for state’s three sanctuaries

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s forest department has said that a 10 km Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) is not feasible for the Jogimatti, Thimmalapura and Yadahalli Chinkara sanctuaries. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to declare a 10 km ESZ around 21 national parks and wildlife sanctuaries at the earliest, with three of them falling in Karnataka.

This is in wake of many state governments, including Karnataka, having failed to send draft proposals for these protected areas. However, the Court has given the state governments only two weeks to move an application for modification of this order, along with a proposal, to the MoEF.

Karnataka has 35 national parks, tiger reserves and sanctuaries, while the draft notification (including revised draft) has been issued for 30. However, till date, a final notification has come only for 18 protected areas, as the rest have either been re-notified, or has lapsed for many reasons. But the draft proposals for three sanctuaries — Jogimatti Sanctuary, Chitradurga; Thimalapura in Tumakura and Yadahalli Chinkara in Bagalkote — is now being readied. Later, the state government will send in the proposal to the Centre after it is recommended by the Cabinet Subcommittee.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior forest official, said, “We are ready with the proposals for the three protected areas (PA). Once it is approved, it will be sent to the Centre. If Chinkara and Thimalapura will get an ESZ of one kilometre, Jogimatti will have less than one kilometre, as there are a lot of human settlements around. In fact, 10 kilometers is not feasible for many PAs. The ESZ acts as a shock absorber for the PA, with most industrial and commercial activities prohibited. In our view, a ESZ of one kilometre is sufficient for wildlife protection.”