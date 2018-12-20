Glorious days are a thing of past for ‘sowkars’

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: The ills afflicting the farming sector over the past few decades have taken a toll even on the “sowkars” (farmers with big holdings), reducing them almost to penury today.

The Sowkar Malappa and M Mallaraje Urs families are known for being the first in the region to grow turmeric, sunflower, and new varieties of sugarcane, paddy and mulberry in Maddur village of Yalandur.

Malappa owned over 60 acres of land and 400 cattle once. With the construction of Kabini reservoir and increased irrigation, farmers switched to growing paddy, sugarcane, coconut, banana and more recently, to areca. However, Mallappa’s son Mallikarjuna Swamy now practises farming in less than 30 acres. The number of cattle has come down to a dozen. Their jaggery unit is closed.

Veeraje Urs, the son of Mallaraja Urs, who once owned 65 acres, is left with 10.5 acres. “Only coconut in three acres of land is feeding my family, as sugarcane is no more lucrative, with the cost of production, such as harvesting and transportation, reaching more than Rs 2,000 per tonne. How can we ask our kids to depend on agriculture when they have seen me struggling,” he asks.

Mallikarjun, who lives in his 150-year-old house, has been under pressure from family to construct a new house. “But there is no return from agriculture,” he said, adding that they, however, want better returns, subsidized inputs and increase in MSP instead of loan waiver.

Village with 1,000 houses, 100 labourers

Maddur village, which has over 1,000 houses, was once flooded with labourers, but it has less than 100 of them now. Villagers cite various reasons for labour shortage, including urban migration, inclination of youngsters towards pursue more lucrative work. This scarcity is forcing landlords to spend Rs 250 for less than five hours of work.