Home States Karnataka

Glorious days are a thing of past for ‘sowkars’

Mallikarjun, who lives in his 150-year-old house, has been under pressure from family to construct a new house.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The ills afflicting the farming sector over the past few decades have taken a toll even on the “sowkars” (farmers with big holdings), reducing them almost to penury today.

The Sowkar Malappa and M Mallaraje Urs families are known for being the first in the region to grow turmeric, sunflower, and new varieties of sugarcane, paddy and mulberry in Maddur village of Yalandur.
Malappa owned over 60 acres of land and 400 cattle once. With the construction of Kabini reservoir and increased irrigation, farmers switched to growing paddy, sugarcane, coconut, banana and more recently, to areca. However, Mallappa’s son Mallikarjuna Swamy now practises farming in less than 30 acres. The number of cattle has come down to a dozen. Their jaggery unit is closed.

Veeraje Urs, the son of Mallaraja Urs, who once owned 65 acres, is left with 10.5 acres. “Only coconut in three acres of land is feeding my family, as sugarcane is no more lucrative, with the cost of production, such as harvesting and transportation, reaching more than Rs 2,000 per tonne. How can we ask our kids to depend on agriculture when they have seen me struggling,” he asks.

Mallikarjun, who lives in his 150-year-old house, has been under pressure from family to construct a new house. “But there is no return from agriculture,” he said, adding that they, however, want better returns, subsidized inputs and increase in MSP instead of loan waiver.

Village with 1,000 houses, 100 labourers

Maddur village, which has over 1,000 houses, was once flooded with labourers, but it has less than 100 of them now. Villagers cite various reasons for labour shortage, including urban migration, inclination of youngsters towards pursue more lucrative work. This scarcity is forcing landlords to spend Rs 250 for less than five hours of work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sowkar Malappa Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp