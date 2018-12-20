PIL for panel to manage public toilets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anti-Corruption Council of India (ACCI), a city-based NGO, moved the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday seeking directions to constitute a management committee for the construction of public toilets and their maintenance across the state, and especially in the city.

Hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by ACCI chairman Hussain Mueen Farooq, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha adjourned the hearing of the petition to January 30, 2019.

Quoting media reports with regard to public toilets, including one published in The New Indian Express dated November 2, 2018, the petitioner stated that public toilets in Karnataka were causing grave concerns with regard to public health and safety as there is no sign of sanitation.

Lack of maintenance in these toilets, broken doors, defective flushes, lack of water supply, poor infrastructure and dumping of garbage further added to the worsening conditions of the toilets, Farooq rued.