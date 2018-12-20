Home States Karnataka

Plan ready for Renuka temple development

A master plan has been drawn up for the overall development of the famous Shri Renuka temple, Yallammana Gudda, during 2018-19.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A master plan has been drawn up for the overall development of the famous Shri Renuka temple, Yallammana Gudda, during 2018-19. Its execution, which is being considered to improve amenities for pilgrims, is estimated to cost Rs 120 crore, Muzrai Minister Rajshekhar Patil has announced.

Replying to a question by Mahantesh Kawatagimath (BJP) at the legislative council on Wednesday, Patil said, “Presently, there are 106 rooms available to accommodate pilgrims, while construction of 246 rooms is underway. Besides, at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore, drinking water, toilets, bathrooms, parking and other facilities are being provided in the year 2018-19.”

Kawatagimath also said in a year, devotees ranging from 50,000 to 1 lakh visit the temple, and due to lack of toilet people are forced to defecate in the open.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Renuka temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp