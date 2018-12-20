Plan ready for Renuka temple development

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A master plan has been drawn up for the overall development of the famous Shri Renuka temple, Yallammana Gudda, during 2018-19. Its execution, which is being considered to improve amenities for pilgrims, is estimated to cost Rs 120 crore, Muzrai Minister Rajshekhar Patil has announced.

Replying to a question by Mahantesh Kawatagimath (BJP) at the legislative council on Wednesday, Patil said, “Presently, there are 106 rooms available to accommodate pilgrims, while construction of 246 rooms is underway. Besides, at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore, drinking water, toilets, bathrooms, parking and other facilities are being provided in the year 2018-19.”

Kawatagimath also said in a year, devotees ranging from 50,000 to 1 lakh visit the temple, and due to lack of toilet people are forced to defecate in the open.