Pregnant woman thrown off train suffers miscarriage, admitted to Anantapur hospital

VIJAYAWADA/ANANTAPUR: Seven-month pregnant woman, who was pushed out of Bengaluru bound Kondaveedu Express at Gollapalli village near Dharmavaram and robbed on Tuesday early hours, suffered a miscarriage and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anantapur.

The 24-year-old K Divyasri along with her mother-in-law was going to Bangalore, where her husband Srinivas Karnati works as a software engineer when the incident happened. Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Srinivas confirmed the news about his wife’s miscarriage. “By the time, she was shifted to the hospital at Dharmavaram, she was profusely bleeding and her blood pressure was down. She was shifted KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur later. However, we lost our baby,” he said. Divyasri is currently in ICU and her condition is reported to be stable. Her parents from Piduguralla in Guntur district, her native village, rushed to Anantapur on getting the news of the incident. Her father K Bhaskar Rao runs a limestone unit at Piduguralla.

One week ago, the couple visited Piduguralla and three days ago, Srinivas went back to Bengaluru, while Divyasri along with her mother-in-law Subbayamma left for Bengaluru on Monday night. They were traveling in B1 (air-conditioned coach). The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m .on Tuesday morning when the train slowed down at Gollapalli. Divyasri was returning from the washroom when the unidentified person standing at the door pushed her out of the train.

He too jumped out of the train and assaulted her and snatched the gold jewelry on her body, before fleeing from the spot. Divyasri was unconscious after falling from the time.“She suffered multiple blood injuries and was shifted to Dharmavaram Hospital first with help of locals and later to a private hospital in Anantapur. We have registered a case and have identified some suspects based on the CCTV camera footage from the railway stations. Special teams with Dharmavaram police, Railway Police and RPF are on the job. We will shortly apprehend the culprit,” Guntakal Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told TNIE.