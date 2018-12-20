Promote SC/ST staff first, Priyank Kharge writes to CM

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The row over the reservation in promotions of SC/ST staff refuses to die down, with the government hesitant to implement the ordinance on consequential seniority. A recent circular from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) curtailing pension and retirement benefits for staff who were demoted as a result of the SC’s February 2017 order, has led to a fresh uproar.

Taking exception of a government circular dated December 6, 2018, that adversely affects pension, Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter to the CM seeking immediate implementation of the Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation (To the Posts in the Civil Services of the State) Bill, 2017.

Despite there being no grounds for retrospective implementation of the SC’s order, pensions of employees have been slashed, a source said. “Many departments, without comprehending the SC’s order, prepared faulty seniority lists outside the legal framework, demoting several SC/ST staff. The DPAR’s circular, dated December 6, 2018, has cut back financial benefits to retired SC/ST staff. The government itself is violating the ordinance,” Kharge wrote. Despite the absence of a stay by the SC, the state is dillydallying on the ordinance leading to stalling of all promotions across departments. Kharge urged the government to implement the ordinance first and ensure reinstalling of employees who were demoted, before other promotions are approved. Sources suggest that the government is stalling the implementing of the ordinance. “It will be good if the government implemented the ordinance, reinstalling those who were demoted, and promoting those who don’t come under the ambit of the case. This could be reversed if the SC decides otherwise after January 9,” a source said.

Meanwhile, a source said that the Chief Minister has decided at the cabinet meeting to consult legal experts to take a final call on it. The government is expected to take a decision on it within the next two days, sources added.