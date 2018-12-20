Home States Karnataka

Siddaganga seer returns to mutt after 13 days in hospital

He was airlifted from Chennai to HAL Airport in Bengaluru after successful surgery at Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chromepet, Chennai, last Saturday.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Children await anxiously for the arrival of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  After 13 days at a hospital in Chennai, Sri Shivakumara Swamiji returned to Siddaganga Mutt here on Wednesday, much to the joy of the children of the mutt and its devotees in general.

He was airlifted from Chennai to HAL Airport in Bengaluru after successful surgery at Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chromepet, Chennai, last Saturday.

He underwent a liver bypass surgery performed by famous liver transplant surgeon Dr Mohamed Rela and his team. Dr Rela entered the Guinness Book of Records two decades ago when he successfully conducted liver transplant on a five-day-old baby girl in the UK. Now, he has operated upon the “oldest patient” in the 111-year-old saint.

“The swamiji will not be available for darshan for another 15 days, as he is advised complete rest,” junior seer Sri Siddalinga Swami disclosed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Sri Shivakumara Swamiji Siddaganga seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp