Siddaganga seer returns to mutt after 13 days in hospital

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: After 13 days at a hospital in Chennai, Sri Shivakumara Swamiji returned to Siddaganga Mutt here on Wednesday, much to the joy of the children of the mutt and its devotees in general.

He was airlifted from Chennai to HAL Airport in Bengaluru after successful surgery at Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chromepet, Chennai, last Saturday.

He underwent a liver bypass surgery performed by famous liver transplant surgeon Dr Mohamed Rela and his team. Dr Rela entered the Guinness Book of Records two decades ago when he successfully conducted liver transplant on a five-day-old baby girl in the UK. Now, he has operated upon the “oldest patient” in the 111-year-old saint.

“The swamiji will not be available for darshan for another 15 days, as he is advised complete rest,” junior seer Sri Siddalinga Swami disclosed.