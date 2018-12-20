State government to shift nine key offices to North Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Under pressure from leaders and people of the region, the coalition government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has decided to shift nine important offices from Bengaluru to North Karnataka. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Wednesday night.

The offices to be shifted are: Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam, Powerloom Corporation, Sugar Directorate and Sugarcane Development Commissioner, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (separate Uttara Karnataka board by bifurcating it), Department of Archeology and Museum, Office of one member of Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, four offices of State Information Commissioner, Office of Upalokayukta.

The CM is expected to announce this in the legislature session on Thursday. The government did not clarify on whether all the offices will be shifted to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha as demanded by most of the leaders or to other districts. A decision will be taken in consultation with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, who is the custodian of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, sources said.

Ever since the construction of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, the governments that came to power in the state had drawn flak from leaders and organisations across 13 districts of North Karnataka for failing to initiate measures to shift important offices from Bengaluru to the neglected region. In the recent months, noted seers under the banner of Uttara Karnataka Vikas Vedike had staged an indefinite agitation in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha demanding shifting of offices which forced the CM to set a deadline.

CM comes under loan waiver fire

Belagavi: Irked by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s “inability to speed up the process of farm loan waiver”, the entire opposition staged a dharna in the well of the state assembly hall forcing him to cut short his reply to questions on drought and making the Speaker adjourn the House. It was adjourned until Thursday.

Cabinet against Kasturi Rangan report

Belagavi: Government of India has sent a fourth draft notification to implement recommendations of the Kasturi Rangan report and given time till January 2019 to make suggestions and raise objections. “Recommendations will affect activities in the Western Ghats, so the cabinet sub-committee has decided not to accept them,” said Minister R Shankar.