Vaastu buff Revanna changes seating at Hubballi meeting

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The PWD officials in Hubballi on Thursday were in for a surprise when their minister ordered them to change the vaastu of meeting hall. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when PWD Minister H D Revanna paid a visit to the circuit house in Hubballi and held a meeting with local leaders and officials from the administration.

Revanna, while leaving the meeting, instructed the PWD officials to change the seating as per vaastu. The seating space was facing East and he reportedly asked to make it West-facing. Wasting no time, the officials ordered workers to get the seating arrangement done as per Revanna’s wish.

“The meeting hall has a U-shaped seating arrangement and five chairs are placed for important guests to address the meeting. After the changes, the entire arrangement was reversed. We have been asked to do it, but we aren’t sure if it is because of vaastu,” said a PWD official who wished to remain anonymous.

A worker involved in changing the seating structure said that they have been asked to complete the task as soon as possible. “Today, we were expecting Chief Minister Kumaraswamy but instead minister Revanna visited. On Friday, the CM is expected to visit Hubballi for a function and he may address media and officials at circuit house. As the table and seats were not fixed, there wasn’t much work to do,” the official added.

The political circle is not amused with Revanna’s vaastu move. “In Belagavi too, it is said that Revanna advised his brother Kumaraswamy against staying in the circuit house as it did not meet the vaastu standards of Revanna,” said a senior political analyst.