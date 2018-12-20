Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Wall collapse at Mulbagal Moraji Desai Residential School kills student

The school had eight bathrooms - four each for girls and boys. All the four girls’ bathrooms collapsed at the same time, killing 13-year-old Joshna on the spot.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MULBAGAL (KOLAR): A Class 7 student died after a bathroom wall collapsed on her at a residential school around 10 am on Wednesday. She was a student of Mulbagal Moraji Desai Residential School.

The school had eight bathrooms - four each for girls and boys. All the four girls’ bathrooms collapsed at the same time, killing 13-year-old Joshna on the spot. Joshna was the daugher of Venkatapathy and Kavitha. She was their third child. She had been adopted by the family at the age of eight and had been admitted at the residential school.

Immediately after the incident, Kolar Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath went to the spot and stayed there for two hours to ensure that all the students are shifted to a safe place. Preliminary investigation revealed that the private school was constructed adjacent to a rajakaluve. The bathrooms were constructed separately behind the building and close to the rajakaluve, which resulted in the tragedy, Kolar Superintendent of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat said.

Manjunath said the school comes under Karnataka Residential Educational Institution Society. The property was rented out to Morarji Desai School by one Irshad and Public Works Department officials had verified the documents for the same and therefore they too are responsible for the tragedy, he said. The school had started functioning from July 7. Earlier, the school was functioning in Devaraya Samudra of Mulbagal and was later shifted near Nethaji Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mulbagal Moraji Desai Residential School Wall Collapse student wall collapse at school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp