Karnataka: Wall collapse at Mulbagal Moraji Desai Residential School kills student

By Express News Service

MULBAGAL (KOLAR): A Class 7 student died after a bathroom wall collapsed on her at a residential school around 10 am on Wednesday. She was a student of Mulbagal Moraji Desai Residential School.

The school had eight bathrooms - four each for girls and boys. All the four girls’ bathrooms collapsed at the same time, killing 13-year-old Joshna on the spot. Joshna was the daugher of Venkatapathy and Kavitha. She was their third child. She had been adopted by the family at the age of eight and had been admitted at the residential school.

Immediately after the incident, Kolar Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath went to the spot and stayed there for two hours to ensure that all the students are shifted to a safe place. Preliminary investigation revealed that the private school was constructed adjacent to a rajakaluve. The bathrooms were constructed separately behind the building and close to the rajakaluve, which resulted in the tragedy, Kolar Superintendent of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat said.

Manjunath said the school comes under Karnataka Residential Educational Institution Society. The property was rented out to Morarji Desai School by one Irshad and Public Works Department officials had verified the documents for the same and therefore they too are responsible for the tragedy, he said. The school had started functioning from July 7. Earlier, the school was functioning in Devaraya Samudra of Mulbagal and was later shifted near Nethaji Nagar.