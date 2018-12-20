Home States Karnataka

You may have to pay toll at elevated corridor

The report also recommends the collection of user fee along with additional revenues as being sufficient for minimum expected returns of private investors with the state government’s support.

Published: 20th December 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-criticised elevated corridor project, which the current government is keen on implementing, might have an electronic toll fee collection system which will help generate revenue. The feasibility report on the project has proposed this.

The report also recommends the collection of user fee along with additional revenues as being sufficient for minimum expected returns of private investors with the state government’s support. The study also recommends another model to generate revenue by collecting fees.

“A new approach where the private investor will collect user fees and receive support from the government during both construction and O&M period to allow pre-decided returns,” the report says. However, earlier last month, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had said that the government had no plans of collecting toll for travel on the corridor and that work on the project would start in January. Many citizen groups have opposed the elevated corridor project stating that increasing road capacity was not the right way forward to deal with the city’s traffic woes.

About electronic tolling system

  • Installation and encoding of RFID tags with vehicle registration no
  • Enforcement of RFID tags and penalty for non-installation
  • RFID tags and its sync with natl/state database
  • Legal framework for redressal
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elevated corridor project toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp