You may have to pay toll at elevated corridor

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-criticised elevated corridor project, which the current government is keen on implementing, might have an electronic toll fee collection system which will help generate revenue. The feasibility report on the project has proposed this.

The report also recommends the collection of user fee along with additional revenues as being sufficient for minimum expected returns of private investors with the state government’s support. The study also recommends another model to generate revenue by collecting fees.

“A new approach where the private investor will collect user fees and receive support from the government during both construction and O&M period to allow pre-decided returns,” the report says. However, earlier last month, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had said that the government had no plans of collecting toll for travel on the corridor and that work on the project would start in January. Many citizen groups have opposed the elevated corridor project stating that increasing road capacity was not the right way forward to deal with the city’s traffic woes.

About electronic tolling system